Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,093 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,142.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,314.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,603.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

