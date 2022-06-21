Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.73 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.73 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.53. The firm has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

