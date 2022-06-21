Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

