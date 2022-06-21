Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $369.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

