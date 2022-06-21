Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 254 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $452.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $498.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.94.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

