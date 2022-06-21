Campbell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,847 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.8% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $7,032,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

META opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

