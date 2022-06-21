Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Camping World comprises approximately 1.4% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Addison Capital Co owned approximately 0.13% of Camping World worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Camping World by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camping World by 118.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 172,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 38,350 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CWH opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. Camping World’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

