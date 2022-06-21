Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shares Bought by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co raised its position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 501,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Cano Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CANO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.22.

Cano Health stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $704.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.10 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

