Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

