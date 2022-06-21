Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

