Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after buying an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

CSCO stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.