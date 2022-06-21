ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Raised by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

