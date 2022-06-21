Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 696 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.54.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $379.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.04.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

