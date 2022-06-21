Corsicana & Co. Has $1.05 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Corsicana & Co. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.18. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

