Corsicana & Co. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 58,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 52,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in AbbVie by 3.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 401,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,150,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

