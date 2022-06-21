Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is RB Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.3% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $446.69 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.39.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

