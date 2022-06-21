Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $446.69 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $380.30 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

