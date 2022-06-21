Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.1% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $446.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $380.30 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

