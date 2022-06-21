Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,730 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $158.80 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

