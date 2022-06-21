Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,171 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

