Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,747,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $188.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.61 and a 200 day moving average of $215.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.56.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

