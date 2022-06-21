Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,321 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 638,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 182,600 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 240.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.49 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

