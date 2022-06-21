DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,299,681 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,482,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299,681 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $551,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

META stock opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.09.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.