DNB Asset Management AS Buys 48,632 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corteva by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 138,740 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Corteva by 25.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

