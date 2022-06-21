DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,037,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,211 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $52,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

