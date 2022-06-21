DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Increased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.52.

Shares of DKNG opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

