Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $290.90 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $324.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.62 and a 200-day moving average of $274.58. The firm has a market cap of $276.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

