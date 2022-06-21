EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,008 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 51.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 145,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

EOG stock opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $113.81. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

