Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 870 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 104.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 57.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $288.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $287.93 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.92 and its 200 day moving average is $439.49.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

