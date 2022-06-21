Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,940 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $1,798,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.