Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.77.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

