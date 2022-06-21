Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

