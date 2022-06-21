Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Andersons worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

