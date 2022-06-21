Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

META opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.09.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.