Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $650.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $801.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $905.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $608.88 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

