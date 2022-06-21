Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,340 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Interface worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Interface by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Interface by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Interface by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Interface by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.78. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.97 million. Interface had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

