Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,050 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 41,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.

NYSE XYL opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

