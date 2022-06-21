Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 44,710 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

