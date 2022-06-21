Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,040 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $115,688,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $114,599,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after buying an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Robert Half International by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 254,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.69 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.22.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.