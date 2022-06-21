Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,570 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $539,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,683 shares of company stock worth $10,227,645 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $263.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

