Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,940 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,940 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

