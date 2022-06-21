Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,010 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,760 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.25 and a 200-day moving average of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.65 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.44.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

