Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,800 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $1,203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 184,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $78.54 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

