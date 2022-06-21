Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,090 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after acquiring an additional 401,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

