Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

