Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. US Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 134,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Argus upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

