Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 225 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $158.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.95. The stock has a market cap of $397 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

