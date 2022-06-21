Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.7% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Shares of META opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day moving average is $241.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

