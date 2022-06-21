Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $111.87 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

