First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,280,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $188.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.78.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.56.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

